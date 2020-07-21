Reynaldo C. Castro Sr., 90, of San Antonio, formerly of Bryan, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020. Private services are requested by the family due to the current pandemic. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.

To plant a tree in memory of Reynaldo Castro, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.