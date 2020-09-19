Casarez, Alfred Sauseda

Alfred Casarez, 80, of Bryan, formerly of Waxahachie, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, in Bryan. Visitation will begin at 5:30 pm, followed by a prayer service at 7 pm, both Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the funeral center. Cremation services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan – College Station.

Alfred was born in Mayfield, Texas in Milam County, to Leopoldo and Victoria Sauseda Casarez, on August 15, 1940. A man as humble and loving as Grandpa Fred will always hold a special place in the hearts of those of us who knew and loved him. Grandpa Fred was a loving, caring and simple man. He loved his grandchildren more than anything but what people will remember more than anything was his spirit. He was always entertaining those that were in his company with all his antics. Although we will miss him; his love, his jokes and his craziness-we take consolation in all the memories that he has given us.