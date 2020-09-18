Carter, Earlene

Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

Earlene Carter, 81, of Calvert, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 17, at Jones-Washington Mortuary of Bryan. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, September 18, at Bethel Grove Baptist Church of Calvert, Tx.