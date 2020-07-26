January 29, 1949 - July 21, 2020
Charles L. Carlson was born January 29, 1949 in DeKalb, Illinois, to the late Lawrence Carlson and Violet Shoner. His stepmother was the late Helen Carlson. Chuck, as his friends knew him, grew up and attended Rochelle High School in Rochelle, Illinois. After high school graduation in 1967, Chuck briefly attended and played baseball at Kishwaukee College in Illinois. In 1969 he was drafted into the US ARMY and sent to Vietnam following bootcamp. The military took him to stops in Germany, Arizona, and Texas, as well as a brief stint in Honduras for a few months. After 38 years in the US ARMY, Chuck retired with the rank of Chief Warrant Officer IV in 2005 after serving a one-year tour in Iraq. He was stationed at Camp Anaconda while in Iraq. He made many lifelong relationships with the men and women he served with.
Being stationed at Camp Anaconda gave Chuck the opportunity to continue his favorite hobby – officiating sports. With numerous troops stationed at the base, Chuck was able to referee intramural basketball games during off-duty hours while in Iraq. Chuck's love for sports pushed him in the direction of refereeing basketball and umpiring baseball games starting in the mid 90's. Some of his closest friends for many years were those in which he officiated with. He loved sports so much, he found a way to continue being a part of the game.
His other great hobbies included spending time with his wife, watching the Chicago Cubs, attending Texas A&M women's basketball games, working in his barn, taking his German Shepherd for rides in his truck, and most importantly… spending as much time as he could with his grandchildren. He thoroughly enjoyed watching them grow as individuals and encouraging them to be their best in school.
At the time of Chuck's death, he was the Robertson County Veteran's Service Officer and Commander of the American Legion Post 454. He took great pride in serving his country and helping veterans with their benefits and disabilities. Chuck's dedication to the widows of veterans and the effort to heal folks of military backgrounds was of utmost importance to him. He spent significant time placing flags on veteran' gravestones, He had a service-oriented heart and was well-known for putting others before himself. He loved to talk and seldom met a stranger.
Chuck is survived by his loving wife, Yolanda, of 48 years, his son Larry Carlson, wife Vivian Carlson of Huntsville, his daughter Tina Smith, husband Brandon Smith of Hearne, his grandchildren Dominique Booker, Devyn Smith, Brandon Smith Jr., Kevin Carlson, and Kendall Carlson. Brother Nick Carlson and wife Karen of Montgomery, Illinois, his sister Patricia Carlson of Galveston, Chuck is also survived by many friends including Derrick Gray, who spent several years under Chuck's guidance growing up. He also leaves behind his three special dogs – Alley, Sammy, and Sunny.
Chuck's family would like to thank the wonderful ICU staff and doctors working at Scott & White Hospital in College Station the night of July 20th. They were gentle, compassionate, and showed deep concern. In lieu of flowers, any donations made to the American Legion scholarship fund or any disabled veteran charity of your choosing would be much appreciated.
Visitation will be held from 2p.m. to 4p.m., Sunday July 26, 2020 at the funeral home. Services will be at 11 a.m., Monday, July 27, in the Chapel of Memorial Funeral Home.
