Camp, Mary

April 9, 1927 - August 19, 2020
Mary Lou Camp, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, in Bryan, at the age of 93. Born in Sulphur Springs, Texas, on April 9, 1927, she was a twin daughter to George and Grace Melton. She attended Southern Methodist University and received B.A. and M.A. from East Texas State University. In June of 1950, she married the love of her life, Bennie Joe Camp and they moved to College Station. For several years Mary enjoyed teaching third and fifth graders at A&M Consolidated Elementary. Mary enjoyed her many friends and participated in such organizations as The Woman's Club of Bryan, A&M Social Club Foods Group, and TAMU Veterinary Faculty Wives. She enjoyed serving in any capacity at First Baptist Church of Bryan where she was a member for 54 years. Mary taught Sunday School to the toddler class for 20 years, and she and Bennie also enjoyed serving as directors in the Singles Sunday School class. She will be remembered by her family as a strong prayer warrior, who loved the Lord.
Mary was a loving, self-sacrificing, devoted, wife and mother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bennie Joe Camp, and her twin sister Margaret Morrison. She leaves behind her children, Ben Camp and wife Sheri, Maggie Kruse and husband Dale; grandchildren, Courtney Camp, Michael Camp, Grant James, Kristen Giles, Kennon Kruse, Kayla West; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held at the College Station Memorial Cemetery, Pastor Bill Wiman presiding.
Please visit Mary's tribute page at www.hillierfuneralhome.com to share memories and stories.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately