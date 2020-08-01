You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Byrd, Alberta
0 entries

Byrd, Alberta

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Alberta Byrd Alberta Byrd, 77, of Madisonville, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 1, at West End Memorial Cemetery in Madisonville.

To plant a tree in memory of Alberta Byrd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do