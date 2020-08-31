Butler, Dr. Dick

Dr. Dick Butler, 81, of Navasota, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020. Visitation was held 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, August 29, at with services following at First Baptist Church Navasota. Arrangements were entrusted to Nobles Funeral Chapel.
