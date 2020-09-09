 Skip to main content
Bullard, Randy
Bullard, Randy

Sept. 9, 1961 - June 6, 2017

Randy, beloved son, brother and uncle.

A single man who loved his Fathers' lands.

"And he said unto them, Take heed what ye hear: with what measure ye mete, it shall be measured to you: and unto you that hear shall more be given.

For he that hath, to him shall be given, and he that hath not, from him shall be taken even that which he hath"

Mark 4:24,25 KJV

