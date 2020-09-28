Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

Lois Anna Buchanan Lois Anna Buchanan, 61, of Bryan, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020. Visitation will be Monday , September 28, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Daniel & Son Funeral Home chapel. Services will be at Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 11:00 am at Oakwood Cemetery, in Bryan.