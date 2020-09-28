Lois Anna Buchanan Lois Anna Buchanan, 61, of Bryan, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020. Visitation will be Monday , September 28, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Daniel & Son Funeral Home chapel. Services will be at Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 11:00 am at Oakwood Cemetery, in Bryan.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately