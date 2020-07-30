Cynthia Lynn Brown-Druery, 57, of Bryan, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 1, at Bryan City Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Jones-Washington of Bryan.

