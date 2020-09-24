Brigham, Pearl Richards

Pearl Richards Brigham, 68, of Vallejo, Calif., formerly of Bryan, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020. Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, at Chapel of The Chimes Oakland, Calif. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 1, at the mortuary.
