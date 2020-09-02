Brewer, Hannah

July 9, 1954 - August 28, 2020
Hannah (Wiggins) Brewer, 66, of North Zulch, Texas passed away on August 28, 2020 with her sister, Kathy Naquin by her side, in College Station, Texas after a long battle with pneumonia.
Funeral services celebrating her life will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Magnolia Cowboy Church, 23245 Glenmont Estates Blvd, Magnolia, Texas 77355 and officiated by Pastor Robert Stokes. Viewing and visitation will be held from 10:00 am – 11:00 am at the church with services immediately following under the direction of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers of Bryan, Texas. There will be no graveside services.
Hannah was born in Houston, Texas on July 9, 1954 to Gorman and Eleanor Wiggins. She attended Pasadena schools, graduating from Pasadena High School and attended San Jacinto Junior College in Pasadena to ultimately earn her nursing degree. She married Loti Brewer on August 16, 1974. She and Loti lived in southeast Houston and Pearland until 2016 when they relocated to North Zulch to be close to their oldest daughter and her husband.
During her career as a registered nurse, she worked as the hospital supervisor for The Women's Hospital of Texas and ultimately retired from UT M.D. Anderson Cancer as a Senior Research Nurse.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved brother J.L. Wiggins of LaPorte; sisters-in-law Darlene Wiggins of Pasadena and Carolyn Anderson of LaPorte.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Loti Brewer of North Zulch; daughters, Christina Hilliard and husband Jarred of North Zulch and Laura Brewer of Katy; one sister and four brothers; numerous nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; cousins; and friends.
Should family and friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Texas Lions Camp, PO Box 290247, Kerrville, Texas 78029; www.lionscamp.com.
Keeping your family in my prayers.
