Dorothy Bowman Dorothy Bowman, 90, of Boerne, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm, Wednesday, July 29th, at Hillier of BRYAN.
Service information
Jul 28
Visitation
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Hillier Funeral Home of BRYAN
2301 East 29th Street
Bryan, TX 77802
2301 East 29th Street
Bryan, TX 77802
