May 20, 1930 - July 23, 2020
Dorothy Riley Bowman, 90, of Boerne, passed away peacefully with her loving daughter by her side, on July 23, 2020. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm, on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Hillier in Bryan. Graveside services are scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2020 at Reliance Baptist Church Cemetery at 11 am.
Dorothy was born May 20, 1930, in Brazos County, to R.L. "Bill" and Lottie Merka Riley.
Dorothy married the love of her life, John W. Bowman, on May 14, 1949, at Reliance Baptist Church. John proudly proclaimed at their 50th wedding anniversary celebration that she was the "best fishing partner any man could have ever asked for". Dorothy and John were very active in the local VFW: Post #5692 of Bryan/College Station. As lifelong Aggie fans, the couple regularly attended football games – both home and away!
Dorothy was an avid domino and card player and adored spending time with her family. She was always smiling her big beautiful smile, especially when she was around friends and family. She will be remembered by all who knew her for her sweet nature and heart of gold.
She is survived by her devoted daughter, Jeanie, and son-in-law Gary Lynd, of Boerne, Texas; her two grandsons, Robert and his wife Kelly, of Houston, Texas, and John and his wife Kristin, of Boerne, Texas; two great-grandchildren, Campbell Lynd and Lyle Lynd, of Boerne, Texas; sister-in-law Jean Riley of Ledbetter, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends that knew her affectionately as "Aunt Dot".
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, R.L "Bill" and Lottie Merka Riley; her brother Robert Riley and his wife Kathleen; her brother Webb Riley and his wife Bernice; her brother Buddy Riley and his wife Nelda; her brother Tommy Riley; and her beloved husband John. The family takes pride knowing Dorothy and John are now fishing together again.
Honorary pallbearers include Gerald Riley, Shawn Riley, Michael Riley, James Riley, David Riley, Robert Lynd and John Lynd.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Reliance Baptist Church Cemetery Fund or charity of your choice.
Please visit Dorothy's tribute page at www.hillierfuneralhome.com to share memories and stories.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately