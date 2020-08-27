 Skip to main content
Booty, Florence Harris
Booty, Florence Harris

Florence A. Harris (Love) Booty, 74, passed away August 24, 2020 in Dallas. Visitation will from 3pm-9pm, Friday, August 28, at Golden Gate Funeral Home in Dallas. Services will be at 9am on Saturday, August 29, at the funeral home. Burial services will be at 2pm, Saturday, August 29th at Wheelock Cemetery.

