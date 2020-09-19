Black, Lynda Jane Welch

May 12, 1948 - September 17, 2020

Lynda Jane Welch Black, 72, of College Station, passed away Thursday September 17, 2020. Visitation will begin at 2pm Sunday, September 20, at Grace Bible Church Anderson Campus until the time of service at 3pm. Grace Bible Church and the family ask that during visitation all guests wear masks. Social distancing is encouraged throughout all services and interment will follow at College Station City Cemetery. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers of Bryan College Station.

Lynda was born May 12, 1948, in Bryan, Texas, to Fowler "Barney" Welch and Jane Fay Porter Welch. She graduated from A&M Consolidated High School in 1966 and attended Sam Houston State University.

Some of her favorite memories are the summers from 1953-1967 she spent at Kanukuk and Kanakomo Kamp in Branson, Missouri. She was one of the original 30 girls to ever attend Kanakomo Kamp and became a Counselor as well.