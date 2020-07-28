November 25, 1941 - July 25, 2020
Dolores Birdwell, 78, of Bryan, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, surrounded by her family. Visitation will begin at 2 pm, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Callaway-Jones Funeral Centers, followed by her Celebration of Life at 2:30 pm. Cremation services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Dolores was born in North Zulch, Texas on November 25, 1941, to Odell and Oma Lucille Berry Nash. Dolores was blessed with four sons, Kenneth, Randy L., Mark, and Scott. She kept the home well organized and was a great caregiver. She was employed with Bryan ISD as a childcare provider at Bryan High School for many years. Her heart was one of unconditional love. Everyone was welcome din her home with love. All of her sons friends considered her their second Mom. She was Baptist in faith.
Her son, Scott Birdwell; her parents; her brothers-in-law, Denny Weatherford and Claude Toomer; her sister, Arty Farris; all precede Dolores in death.
She is survived by sons, Kenneth and his wife Barbara Birdwell of Bryan, Randy L. Birdwell, Mark and his wife Samantha Birdwell all of Mt.Enterprise; her sisters, Lenore "Sissy" Weatherford of Dumas, Mary Ellen "Pud" Toomer of Bryan, Oma Dell and her husband Willie Ellis of Carlos; her brother-in-law, Jim Farris of Amarillo; her eleven grandchildren, Krystal, Courtney, Justin, Austin, Cicily, Faleasa, Jessie, Tabitha, Shelbi, Cheyenne, and Briley; her twelve great-grandchildren; numerous nephews and nieces; and other relatives.
Express condolences at CallawayJones.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately