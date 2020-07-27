Dolores Jane Birdwell, 78, of Bryan, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. Visitation will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station. Services will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Dolores Birdwell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

