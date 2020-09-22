Bilsing, II, Dr. William A.

Dr. William A. Bilsing, II, of Normangee, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 25, at Cozart Funeral Home in Normangee. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 26, at the Normangee High School Gymnasium.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately