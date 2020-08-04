Bertrand, Ruth Marie (Porter)

October 20, 1933 - August 1, 2020
Ruth Marie Porter Bertrand, 86, formerly of College Station, TX passed away in Denton, TX on August 1, 2020.
She is survived by her son Steven and daughter-in-law Suzie of Lake Dallas, TX; daughter Sharon and son-in-law Carlton Rickard of Katy, TX; and son Wayne and daughter-in-law Cathy of Texas City, TX. She also leaves her precious grandchildren, Jaclyn Zugich (Jeff) of Hurst, TX, Bradley Garrett Bertrand (Lindsey) of Fredericksburg, TX and Lydia Rickard of Katy, TX, and her great-grandchildren, Caitlyn Zugich, Seeley Bertrand and Austin Zugich. Ruth was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, Dr. Clint A. Bertrand; her parents, Glen and Beatrice (Landreth) Porter; and her brother, Sterling Porter.
Ruth lived quite a full life. She was born on October 20, 1933 in Woodlawn, Virginia. She later graduated from business college in Alexandria, Virginia and worked for the Department of the Army (DOA) in Washington, D.C. During her residence in Alexandria she met the young 1LT Clint Bertrand of Texas at church. He was in the military and temporarily stationed at Ft. Belvoir. He went back to Texas, realized he was in love with her and called her on the phone to propose. At that point in time he was an instructor at Texas A&M University, so during Spring Break he drove back to Virginia, married Ruth, and they headed back to Texas. Ruth then became actively involved in the Engineering Department Wives Club. She and Clint were members of the Two by Two Sunday School Class for over 50 years at First United Methodist Church of Bryan and faithfully served their church through many committees and activities. She was also involved in the Brazos Valley Art League as she was an avid painter and floral designer. For many years she assisted her children with various 4-H and FFA projects and created a loving home and farm with her husband, Clint. Ruth always loved to sing, and her family mourns the loss of her beautiful voice. Heaven has gained a sweet angel, and Ruth will be sorely missed by all who were fortunate to know her.
Viewing and visitation will be held at Memorial Funeral Chapel of College Station, Texas at 2901 Texas Avenue South, on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with the funeral service following at 3:00 p.m. Rev. Jennifer Webber, First United Methodist Church of Bryan, Texas will officiate, and interment will be in the College Station Cemetery, 2530 Texas Avenue South, College Station, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the First United Methodist Church, (Society of St. Stephen), 506 E. 28th Street, Bryan, TX 77803 or to the Brazos Valley Art League, P. O. Box 9346, College Station, TX 77842.
