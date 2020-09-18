Beasley, Amy

November 10, 1955 - September 14, 2020
Amy Beasley, 64, of College Station, passed away Monday September 14, 2020. Her life will be honored during a graveside service at 10am Friday, September 25, at the New Church Cemetery in Edge, with Certified Celebrant Dawn Lee Wakefield presiding. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers.
Amy was born November 10, 1955, in Longview Texas, to William and Vera Beasley. Before she worked for the Texas A&M Systems, she graduated from Bryan High School and Texas A&M University with a Bachelor degree in Journalism. Her passions include rescuing dogs, traveling on cruises to anywhere with a beach, and she will also be remembered for her love of pink flamingos.
Survivors include her son, William Moore; sisters and brothers-in-law, Marijane and Loyd Deen, Susan Beasley and Mike Lacy, Kassie and Fred Collins; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Aggieland Humane Society.
