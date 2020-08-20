Bass, Joettie

 Skip to main content
Joettie Bass, 92, of Bryan, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, August 21, at Jones-Washington Mortuary of Bryan. Services will be at 11 a.m.. Saturday, August 22, at Clayton Cemetery in College Station.

