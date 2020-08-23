 Skip to main content
Atkinson, Susan
Atkinson, Susan

Susan Atkinson, 79, of Conroe, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Visitation will be from 12 to 2 pm Friday, September 25, at Hillier of BRYAN. Services will be at 2 pm, Friday, September 25, at at the funeral home.

Service information

Sep 25
Visitation
Friday, September 25, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
Hillier Funeral Home of BRYAN
2301 East 29th Street
Bryan, TX 77802
Sep 25
Celebration of Life
Friday, September 25, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
Hillier Funeral Home of BRYAN
2301 East 29th Street
Bryan, TX 77802
