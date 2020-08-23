Atkinson, Susan

Susan Atkinson, 79, of Conroe, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Visitation will be from 12 to 2 pm Friday, September 25, at Hillier of BRYAN. Services will be at 2 pm, Friday, September 25, at at the funeral home.
To send flowers to the family of Susan Atkinson, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Sep 25
Visitation
Friday, September 25, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
12:00PM-2:00PM
Hillier Funeral Home of BRYAN
2301 East 29th Street
Bryan, TX 77802
2301 East 29th Street
Bryan, TX 77802
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Sep 25
Celebration of Life
Friday, September 25, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
2:00PM-3:00PM
Hillier Funeral Home of BRYAN
2301 East 29th Street
Bryan, TX 77802
2301 East 29th Street
Bryan, TX 77802
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately