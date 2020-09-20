Atkinson, Dale & Susan

Dale and Susan met during their college years, on a double date coupled with other people, BUT they both decided they liked each other more than their appointed dates. They quickly fell in love and were married in 1961, at Park Cities Baptist Church in Dallas. Together, they had two sons, Richard Scott Atkinson and Steven Graham Atkinson, whom they loved deeply and enjoyed many great experiences with together as a family. Susan thought her sons were "so handsome" and the most wonderful sons ever! Dale was always a proud father, and his family was the most important thing to him. They were both wonderful parents to their sons, Susan always being the loving and giving person that she was, and Dale being the loyal and hardworking provider for his family.