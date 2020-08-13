Arnold, Wanda "Joy"

September 6, 1937 - August 10, 2020
Wanda "Joy" Arnold, 81, of Bryan passed away Monday, August 10, 2020. Funeral Services are set for 10AM Friday, August 14 in the Chapel of Trevino-Smith Funeral Home. Rev. Ray Marshall will officiate and burial will follow in the Steep Hollow Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 9AM until service time on Friday.
Born September 6, 1937 in Newelltown, Louisiana she was the daughter of Alson Lonnie Keys and Rosa Jane (Hurt). Joy was an active member of Reliance Baptist Church for many years, and a member of the Gold Medallion Club at St. Joseph Hospital. She enjoyed singing and being a mother to her four loving children.
Her parents, Alson and Rosa, her husband of fifty five years, Odis Lloyd, as well as two sisters, Betty Jo Harrelson and Margarite Reed; along with a brother, Rodgers Keys, a sister-in-law, Lovie D'AlleSandro, and a precious granddaughter, Heather Arnold precede her in death.
Joy leaves behind to cherish her memories, three sons and their wives, Gary Loyd and Jimmie Arnold, John Alson and Nancy Arnold, and James Dorsey and Towanna Arnold; one daughter and her husband, Wanda Jean and Phil Owens; a brother Kenneth and his wife Maurice Keys; six grandchildren, Gary Arnold Jr. and wife Coco, John Parker and wife Chelsea, Jessica Cooley and husband Nathan, Jennifer Ferguson and husband Justin, Mathew Moore, and Chelsie Wright and husband Nathan; she also leaves nine great grandchildren, Cainan Arnold, Hayden Cooley, Cason Cooley, Camden Cooley, McKenzie Cooley, Emma Ferguson, Ellie Ferguson, Barrett Wright and Elias Arnold.
