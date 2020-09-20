Arbuckle Hobson, Phyllis Jeanne

4/24/1937 - 9/14/2020
Phyllis Jeanne Arbuckle Hobson passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on Monday, September 14, 2020 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Hartford, Illinois, she was the fourth child of Robert and Bernice Arbuckle. Growing up, she enjoyed, playing tennis, golf, and water sports. She was the only female from her H.S. graduating class to go to college, attending Washington University and Forest Park. She married Phil Hobson in 1961 and started their family in Carrollton, Illinois. In 1965, she and her family moved to College Station, Texas.
She began working in real estate in 1966. Two years later, she obtained her Broker's license and, with her business partner, Marge Freund, started Home Finder Realty in College Station.
Always an innovator, she built Home Finder Realty into a company that would provide a full range of real estate services. Over the next several years, she grew her business and opened additional real estate offices in Bryan and Conroe, adding property management, construction, and real estate development where she developed several subdivisions in the College Station area to include Villa Forest and Nantucket.
Giving back to the community was always a priority for her as she supported many charitable organizations over her lifetime. She was a strong proponent of the real estate industry. In 1971, she served as the President of the Bryan College Station Board of Realtors where she was instrumental in designing and implementing MLS (Multiple Listing Service). She also served as a State Director for the Texas Association of Realtors for 8 years and was one of the organizers, and a charter director, of the Bryan College Station Better Business Bureau where she served for 5 years.
In addition to her passion for Real Estate, she enjoyed traveling to the eastern coast of the U.S., the Texas coast and loved lake activities, particularly boating. But most of all, she enjoyed her friends and family. She considered her greatest achievement her four children, fourteen grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren with two on the way.
She is survived by her daughter, Jeanne Kubacak and husband Lawrence, daughter Vicki Powers and husband Billy, son Joe Hobson, and son Jeff Hobson and wife Shana, and their families. Preceeded in death by her parents, sister Peggy Arbuckle, brother Richard Arbuckle, and brother Robert Arbuckle and wife Pat.
A graveside service will be held Oct. 3rd at 11am at Hopewell Cemetery, Normangee, TX. You may leave condolences for the family by visiting www.shmfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Montgomery United Methodist Church https://www.mumctex.org/give.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately