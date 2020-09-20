Arbuckle Hobson, Phyllis Jeanne

4/24/1937 - 9/14/2020

Phyllis Jeanne Arbuckle Hobson passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on Monday, September 14, 2020 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Hartford, Illinois, she was the fourth child of Robert and Bernice Arbuckle. Growing up, she enjoyed, playing tennis, golf, and water sports. She was the only female from her H.S. graduating class to go to college, attending Washington University and Forest Park. She married Phil Hobson in 1961 and started their family in Carrollton, Illinois. In 1965, she and her family moved to College Station, Texas.

She began working in real estate in 1966. Two years later, she obtained her Broker's license and, with her business partner, Marge Freund, started Home Finder Realty in College Station.

Always an innovator, she built Home Finder Realty into a company that would provide a full range of real estate services. Over the next several years, she grew her business and opened additional real estate offices in Bryan and Conroe, adding property management, construction, and real estate development where she developed several subdivisions in the College Station area to include Villa Forest and Nantucket.