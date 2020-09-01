Albert, Betty Ann

June 20, 1928 - August 31, 2020
Betty Ann Albert passed away peacefully at her home on August 31, 2020, in Bryan, Texas. She was born on June 20, 1928, in Mejia, Texas. Betty was the daughter of Joseph and Esther Harr. She grew up in Galveston, Texas, with her four brothers, Maurice, Sydney, Raymond, and Ervin. Betty enjoyed playing tennis, making it to the state playoffs in her high school years.
Betty married Sigmund Albert on May 31, 1951. They started their life in Houston and moved to Bryan, Texas, in 1964. Betty and Sig were passionate about animal welfare and they helped found the Aggieland Humane Society. Betty was always on the look-out for opportunities to help any animal in need; keeping fresh water with cat and dog food in the back of her car. She tended to the feral cats in the neighborhood.
Betty began a career with Avon in 1965, and was an annual president's club award winning representative. Betty's career spanned 49 years with Avon, but the friends she made in that career lasted a lifetime.
Betty is well known as a great listener with sage advice. Her friends will remember her welcoming smile and kind eyes. She was nurturing and generous with a good sense of humor. Betty cared most about the well-being of others. She looked forward to sitting on the porch in the evenings with her neighbors. In the last months of her life, this gave her great joy.
She was a fighter and overcame several health issues in her later years. Thank you to the caregivers with Comfort Keepers who helped support Betty over the last year. A special thank you to Dr. Gloria Jean Mays and Hospice Brazos Valley. A deeply heartfelt thank you to Betty's dear friend, Patricia Heck and all the Kelli Lane neighbors. Thank you to Shelley Baker who helped shepherd Betty and Melodi through this transition. Thank you to Jana Underwood for the compassion and encouragement which will support Melodi forward.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband Sigmund Albert, parents Joseph and Esther Harr, brothers Maurice, Sidney, Raymond, and Ervin Harr. She is survived by her daughter, Melodi Albert, who was her proudest accomplishment.
In keeping with Jewish tradition, in lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the Aggieland Humane Society, 5359 Leonard Road, Bryan, TX, 77807. A graveside service is planned at 9:30 am on Wednesday, September 2 in the Temple Freda section of the Bryan City Cemetery. L'chaim— To Life!
Please visit Betty's tribute page at www.hillierfuneralhome.com to share memories and stories.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately