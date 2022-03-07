NY Times images of slain Ukrainian civilians show war’s toll

NEW YORK — The New York Times' front-page photo Monday of the grisly aftermath of a Russian attack on civilians in Ukraine offers a reminder of how journalists try to weigh the sensibilities of customers with the need to illustrate the reality of war.

The picture, taken by photographer Lynsey Addario, shows Ukrainian soldiers tending to the bloodied bodies of four people moments after a mortar exploded near them.

The newspaper, when it tweeted out a story about the incident late Sunday, warned people that it contained graphic images. Yet the photo also was used prominently on the Times' website and took up four of five columns on the top of Monday's newspaper, where there is no chance for such a warning.

Cliff Levy, deputy managing editor of The Times, tweeted that Monday was one of the most important front pages of the war because of Addario’s photo.