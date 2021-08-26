Northgate to implement remote pay parking system in coming months

City staff is going to study game day parking and traffic through the rest of the year, continue public engagement and further develop the proposed remote pay parking system. Eller said that studying the area will be easy since city employees already go out on game days to help police enforce parking regulations.

“There may be other areas, other than the heart of Southside, that might be palatable to being able to implement this program at some point,” Eller explained.

When city staff presented the idea of paid parking in neighborhoods in July, one of the goals was to address on-street parking congestion in residential neighborhoods during major events like game day. Revenue generated by the system was proposed to go toward projects within neighborhoods that are impacted by game day parking.

But many community members from the neighborhoods expressed concerns with having to pay for on-street parking by their homes. Others said that they felt like it was something that would be unwelcoming to visitors. There was also a concern mentioned in a virtual public meeting this week about how a remote pay system may be hard to work when many people have poor cell phone service near Kyle Field on game days.