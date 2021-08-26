Northgate to implement remote pay parking system in coming months

The Northgate District’s paid parking system is getting a facelift. Metered parking will be removed in the next month or two in favor of ParkMobile – a remote pay system that uses people’s phones.
The new program allows users to pay for parking through a mobile app or through a phone call. Time can be added remotely from a person’s device.
In July, city staff and council discussed the possibility of implementing ParkMobile on Texas A&M football game days in city lots and neighborhoods such as Southside, Redmond and Eastgate. After a flood of public feedback — much of which was from people opposed to paid parking in residential areas, especially the Southside neighborhood — College Station city council opted Thursday night to only use the remote pay parking system in Northgate. There was some interest from council to implement the program in city lots in the future.
For now, city staff will focus on replacing parking meters with the new system in Northgate. Director of Community Services Debbie Eller said that ParkMobile also will become an additional option for those who use the paid parking lot in Northgate. Prices for parking at Northgate will remain the same despite the upcoming change in systems.
The Northgate parking garage payment system will not transition to use ParkMobile, she said, due to existing contracts at the location.
City staff is going to study game day parking and traffic through the rest of the year, continue public engagement and further develop the proposed remote pay parking system. Eller said that studying the area will be easy since city employees already go out on game days to help police enforce parking regulations.
“There may be other areas, other than the heart of Southside, that might be palatable to being able to implement this program at some point,” Eller explained.
When city staff presented the idea of paid parking in neighborhoods in July, one of the goals was to address on-street parking congestion in residential neighborhoods during major events like game day. Revenue generated by the system was proposed to go toward projects within neighborhoods that are impacted by game day parking.
But many community members from the neighborhoods expressed concerns with having to pay for on-street parking by their homes. Others said that they felt like it was something that would be unwelcoming to visitors. There was also a concern mentioned in a virtual public meeting this week about how a remote pay system may be hard to work when many people have poor cell phone service near Kyle Field on game days.
More than 30 people attended a virtual meeting Monday and 261 people responded to the poll in less than two weeks. Many of the people who got involved expressed concerns about the effort.
Councilman John Crompton was one of multiple councilmembers who said he has no interest in pursuing paid street parking in neighborhoods if the residents in the proposed neighborhoods are not interested in it. But similar to others on the council, Crompton supported using ParkMobile in Northgate, saying that the city needs additional revenue streams so that it won’t have to cut services down the road. He said that if any residents in other neighborhoods showed an interest in using the parking system, he may be interested in pursuing that option.
“Whether it’s a zoning issue or a roadway issue or a parking issue, unless you have the neighborhood on your side you haven’t cleared the first barrier,” Crompton said.
ParkMobile is used on Texas A&M’s campus and several major cities. Eller said the program will reduce the amount of time and money that the city spends on maintaining parking meters in Northgate.