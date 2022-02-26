North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea on Sunday launched a suspected ballistic missile into the sea, South Korean and Japanese officials said, in an apparent resumption of its weapons tests following the end of the Winter Olympics in China, the North’s last major ally and economic pipeline.

The launch was the eighth of its kind this year. Some experts have said North Korea is trying to perfect its weapons technology and pressure the United States into offering concessions like sanctions relief amid long-stalled disarmament talks. They say North Korea also might use the U.S. preoccupation with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a chance to accelerate testing activity to ramp up its pressure campaign on Washington.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement it had detected what appeared to be a ballistic missile launch from the North’s capital area. It said the weapon was fired toward North Korea’s eastern waters but gave no further details including how far and high it flew. The statement said South Korea’s military maintained its readiness for additional launches by North Korea.

South Korea’s presidential office separately said it plans to hold an emergency national security council meeting Sunday to discuss the North Korean launch.