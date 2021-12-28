No charges for Cuomo from allegations by women

“I remember just freezing, being — in the back of my head, I’m like, ‘Oh, how do I say no politely?' Because in my head, if I said no, he’s going to take it out on the detail. And now I’m on the bad list,” she told investigators, according to James' report.

So, she said, she told him, “Sure." He kissed her on the cheek, while saying something like “Oh, I’m not supposed to do that” or "Unless that’s against the rules,” she told investigators.

A male colleague told investigators he witnessed the episode, the attorney general's report said.

The trooper hasn't been publicly identified. A message seeking comment was sent to a lawyer for her.

In the other incident that Westchester prosecutors examined, Cuomo allegedly greeted a woman by grabbing her arm, pulling her toward him and kissing her on the cheek without asking whether that was OK. She was attending a press conference he gave at White Plains High School in June 2018.

“I smiled nervously afterward. I had to endure comments from people in attendance," the woman, Susan Iannucci, told reporters at a virtual news conference in August.

Iannucci, a school office manager, said she came forward because she was appalled to see Cuomo use a photo of the encounter in a compilation video that he released to argue that he commonly greeted people with kisses, touches and hugs “to convey warmth.”