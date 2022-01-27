No bond for man charged in Houston-area deputy's death

HOUSTON — A 51-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a Houston-area deputy during a traffic stop this past weekend was being held without bond Thursday after being returned to the U.S. following his arrest in Mexico.

Oscar Rosales made his initial court appearance in Houston on Wednesday evening after he was flown back to the city from Del Rio, Texas. A magistrate judge ordered he be held without bond. Rosales was set to return to court on Friday.

Rosales was captured in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, located across the U.S.-Mexico border from Del Rio, on Wednesday morning, according to authorities. Mexican law enforcement took him into custody before turning him over to U.S. authorities.

Prosecutors have filed a charge of capital murder against Rosales for the death of Harris County Precinct 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway.

At a news conference Thursday afternoon, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said Rosales has used many different identities and had been wanted under a different name by U.S. authorities since 1996 after not meeting the conditions of his probation following a conviction a year earlier for aggravated assault with a knife.