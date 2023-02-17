The third-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team will play No. 2 TCU at 10 a.m. Saturday at Bear Creek Farms in Burleson. TCU (9-1) won the first meeting to the season via a tiebreaker 1,630.5-1,622.75 on Sept. 23, 2022, at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. The Aggies (7-3) are coming off an 11-8 victory over No. 6 South Carolina.