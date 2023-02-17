The third-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team will play No. 2 TCU at 10 a.m. Saturday at Bear Creek Farms in Burleson. TCU (9-1) won the first meeting to the season via a tiebreaker 1,630.5-1,622.75 on Sept. 23, 2022, at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. The Aggies (7-3) are coming off an 11-8 victory over No. 6 South Carolina.
No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian team to face No. 2 TCU in rematch Saturday
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
As Bryan-College Station sits in the center of the Texas Triangle, traffic congestion is constant with vehicles entering and exiting the roadways.
The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed two new fans to the world on Super Bowl Sunday with a third apparently on the way.
Lyle Lovett recently released “12th of June,” his first album of original material in 10 years. In yet another example of the pandemic getting…
An unpopular TV show character, a kidnapper, a murderer, another unsavory character, or simply a dramatic downturn in fortune on the public st…
The College Station Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of Abraham Eli Escobar who is wanted for his involvement in la…