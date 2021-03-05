No. 2 Aggies beat Tigers in quarterfinals of SEC women's basketball tournament

“It took us a little while to get going,” A&M center Ciera Johnson said. “Then we did what we needed to do.”

That happened right before halftime as Wells and Morris jump-started the offense in the final two minutes of the first half. Wells and Morris each had four points as A&M stretched a 24-22 lead to 32-26.

Wells and Morris kept it going in the third period. Wells had five points and Morris seven as the Aggies pushed the margin to 49-38.

The 5-foot-6 Morris was a big reason why — Johnson said her teammate brought energy to the lineup at a critical time.

“That’s what [Morris] does,” Johnson said. “We needed every one of her points today. We definitely needed that boost off the bench.”

Morris, who transferred from Rutgers after starting her college career at Baylor, hit 5 of 6 field goals in eight minutes, her most playing time in more than a month.

LSU, meanwhile, missed 10 of its last 11 shots in the third quarter. It was reminiscent of the game on Feb. 4 against A&M when the Tigers hit only 1 of 11 shots in the final quarter after trailing only 39-37 after three quarters.