No. 2 Aggies beat Tigers in quarterfinals of SEC women's basketball tournament

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair expected a letdown Friday as his second-ranked Aggies opened the Southeastern Conference tournament after clinching their first SEC regular-season league title Sunday.
Blair also expected his deep, talented group to play its way out of it.
Senior guard Kayla Wells had 16 points while sophomore guard Alexis Morris added 13 off the bench as A&M pulled away to defeat LSU 77-58 in the tournament quarterfinals Friday. It was the first game since the Aggies (23-1) beat defending-league champion South Carolina 66-57 and cut down the nets after claiming just the second regular-season conference title and first in 14 years for the program.
“We expected a letdown,” Blair said. “But we did not panic.”
Instead, Blair called on his bench, particularly transfer Morris to gain a working margin and advance to the tournament semifinals for the fourth time in the past five years. A&M will play 16th-ranked Georgia at 3 p.m. Saturday. Georgia (19-5) advanced with a 78-66 victory over 17th-ranked Kentucky.
A&M beat LSU (9-13) for the second time this season. The Tigers handed the Aggies their only loss this season, winning 65-61 in overtime on Jan. 14 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, but the Aggies have bounced back with an 11-game winning streak that included a 54-41 victory over LSU on Feb. 4 at Reed Arena. The Aggies started slow in that game, and did so again Friday, leading 13-12 after one quarter.
“It took us a little while to get going,” A&M center Ciera Johnson said. “Then we did what we needed to do.”
That happened right before halftime as Wells and Morris jump-started the offense in the final two minutes of the first half. Wells and Morris each had four points as A&M stretched a 24-22 lead to 32-26.
Wells and Morris kept it going in the third period. Wells had five points and Morris seven as the Aggies pushed the margin to 49-38.
The 5-foot-6 Morris was a big reason why — Johnson said her teammate brought energy to the lineup at a critical time.
“That’s what [Morris] does,” Johnson said. “We needed every one of her points today. We definitely needed that boost off the bench.”
Morris, who transferred from Rutgers after starting her college career at Baylor, hit 5 of 6 field goals in eight minutes, her most playing time in more than a month.
LSU, meanwhile, missed 10 of its last 11 shots in the third quarter. It was reminiscent of the game on Feb. 4 against A&M when the Tigers hit only 1 of 11 shots in the final quarter after trailing only 39-37 after three quarters.
While LSU struggled to score, the Aggies shot a sizzling 58.1% (25 of 43) over the last three quarters against one of the league’s better defenses.
“I thought our defense really failed us today,” LSU coach Nikki Fargas said.
Senior guard Khayla Pointer had 26 points for LSU, which failed to advance past the quarterfinals for the sixth straight season. Pointer made 4 of 7 3-pointers but only 6 of 21 overall from the field.
LSU’s defense gave A&M fits for much of the first 15 minutes. The Aggies had a 1-of-10 shooting stretch and looked out of rhythm. They relied on aggressive defense and began driving more on offense. A&M limited the Tigers to just 10-of-36 shooting (28%) the first 20 minutes and successfully got to the line when shots wouldn’t fall, making 9 of 10 free throws in the first half.
Morris had an impact for A&M as leading scorer Aaliyah Wilson finished with just two points. The 5-11 Wilson had a career-high 15 rebounds, though.
Johnson, sophomore point guard Jordan Nixon and senior forward N’dea Jones had 12 points each for the Aggies.
•
NOTES — LSU has not made the NCAA tournament since 2017. Blair said LSU is deserving of an NCAA bid and that the Tigers played their best game of the year in defeating Mississippi State. Fargas said her team deserves consideration for finishing eighth in the difficult SEC.