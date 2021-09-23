Ninth TEEX Lineman Academy graduates 15

Following 15 weeks of sweating in the summer heat, Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service’s ninth Lineman Academy class graduated Thursday morning.
Family members and friends gathered on the RELLIS campus to celebrate the 15 graduates who completed the program.
Graduate Justin Brown described the feeling of receiving his diploma as “pure joy,” and said the day means new opportunities and the start of a great career.
His grandmother, Donna McDowell, said it means a lot to see Brown, her only grandchild, complete the academy.
“He makes me proud,” she said. “Very proud, and I’m here to see him take the next step, see what happens.”
Pride is how Lineman Academy instructor Will Stokes described the day also. The most recent graduates are the second group of graduates he has worked with for the full 15 weeks in the academy after traveling to Louisiana and throughout Texas.
“There’s not anybody in this class that has not put their heart into it, and that I have any concerns about their careers in the future or the type of people that they’re going to turn out to be because they have heart, and they’re just good,” he said. “So a lot of pride.”
One of his favorite things, he said, is seeing the progress the students make over the course of the program.
“It’s pretty phenomenal how much they’ve changed in a matter of six weeks, eight weeks, 15 weeks,” he said. “It makes me happy for the industry, from a safety standpoint. That’s why I’m here to teach and hopefully help somebody in the future.”
Bill Long, program director in the Infrastructure Training and Safety Institute, said there is inherent danger any time the graduates climb a power pole or wade into flood waters in order to restore power, and they worry about them just like parents worries about their children.
“You think about the freeze this past winter, while the rest of us were trying to stay warm, these guys are out there in the elements trying to put it back together and get it back up working again, doing all the things that they do,” he said.
Ron Peddy, Infrastructure Training and Safety Institute division director, said the profession is one that is essential to people’s way of life. They may typically be working behind the scenes, people turn to the line workers when they flip their light switch and the lights do not turn on.
“Just know that what you’re doing matters,” he said.
It is the job of the instructors and administrators in the academy, Long said, to get them ready to do the work necessary to restore power after emergencies.
“It’s an opportunity for them to start a good career to give themselves a leg-up on a good life,” Long said.
That is exactly what the academy represents to graduate Matt McManus. After working to fill freezers with ice for refineries, the Mont Belvieu native saw a TikTok video of linemen working and decided to explore it as a career path.
“It’s going to be life changing, coming from a dead-end job to step into a new career,” he said. “It’s hard to explain.”
He said he would recommend the academy to anyone, saying it is a lot of work, but also a lot of fun.
“I just want to help people, and work hard and make some money along with it,” he said, noting he has already found a job.
Jason Moats, interim division director of the TEEX Business and Cyber Solutions and director of the TEEX Testing and Innovation Center, told the graduates the career they are beginning is an honorable one, just like other public service professions, and that means acting with “the highest integrity.”
“You’re going to be the one that reconnects that line that gives them power in the middle of a winter storm or in the hottest day of the summer,” he said. “Knowing that you’re helping that person who is so reliant on energy and electricity, and their battery’s dying for their oxygen-generating machine, that’s exciting stuff. And never forget you’re part of this honorable profession.”
He encouraged the graduates to continue learning, share that knowledge, take care of themselves in body, mind and spirit, look at tough times as “bad moments in an otherwise good day,” and define their own success instead of letting the career define it.
“On several occasions throughout your career, you will be someone’s hero because you spliced a line, you climbed a pole, you hoisted,” Moats said. “But, remember this, before you did all of these great feats of skill, before you even came here to TEEX, before you started your line worker academy, always remember that you were already someone’s hero.”