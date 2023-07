Nine Aggie swimmers representing seven different countries will compete at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships from July 22-30 at the Marine Messe Fukuoka in Japan.

For the women, Beryl Gastaldello (France), Aviv Barzelay (Israel), Miranda Grana (Mexico), McKenna DeBever (Peru) and Jing Wen Quah (Singapore) will all be in competition.

On the men's side, the Aggies are represented by Baylor Nelson (USA), Shaine Casas (USA), Munzy Kabbara (Lebanon) and Hector Ruvalcaba (Mexico).