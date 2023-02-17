In honor of Black History Month, the Lincoln Recreation Center in College Station hosted a youth program: “Who are we? We are Black History” as a way for young people to explore various African American inventors, poets, musicians and dancers.

Families gathered in the gym Friday night to watch their children perform and shed light on Black history, which is something Cheletia Johnson, central supervisor for the Lincoln Recreation Center, said is vital for young people today.

“In order to know where you are going, you have to know where you come from,” she said. “So you have to teach them the history of where we came from, and once you teach them, then you can move beyond that. Know your past, know your present, and then you can build for your future.”

Johnson said the purpose of the program was to have these youth reflect on the past and those that have made significant contributions to American history.

A mural in the gym where the event took place features the faces of W.A. Tarrow, Booker T. Washington, Barbara Jordan, Martin Luther King Jr., Colin Powell, Maya Angelou and Lillian “Jean” Clark. As part of the program, the children presented written pieces about each of the historical figures, and read them in first person as if they were representing who they were when the person was alive.

“We wanted to teach the kids about these significant individuals that have made an impact in American history, just so they know who these people are and what they have done,” Johnson said after the program. “And hopefully they will understand that, with determination and education, you can accomplish anything.”

One of the students, Jyra Brown, portrayed Clark and spoke about who she was and what she accomplished. Another student read one of Angelou’s famous poems, “Still I Rise.”

One of the performances was by Ella Ray Vaughan, 15, who played guitar and sang her original song “Wings of Eagles,” which is about embracing your true self.

“I feel like a lot of times like in the Bible and in real life, people forget young people can do things, too,” Vaughan said after her performance. “So this song is a reminder of no matter where you are in mental growth, emotional growth or even in your real age, you can still do something great.”

Vaughan lives in College Station with her family and is homeschooled. She said she has been singing all her life but started playing instruments when she was 10, after teaching herself how to play the guitar.

“When I was little I would sing because my mom would sing and then when I was about 10 I started playing piano,” she said. “After that I gradually changed to ukulele and then guitar.”

She said she hopes to continue singing, but isn’t focused on making it a full-time career.

“I want to reach people who are going through depression and feeling different ways to know that they are not alone,” she said. “I also write, and I would like to write plays and movies that are also like that. I may not know what I want to do yet, but whatever I do, I know I want to help people.”

Vaughan said being able to perform as a young African American woman during Black History Month and to be a role model for other young girls is challenging but ultimately brings good into the world.

“Sometimes it can definitely be hard no matter where you are in life you go through challenges, but you always have to remember that there are people that see the good,” she said. “Even though you don’t always hear it from them and you just have to remind yourself of the good times.”

Renee Alsandor, Vaughan’s mother, said she wasn’t sure what song her daughter would sing that night and that her nerves calmed after she started to sing from memory. She also said her daughter has written 80 original songs but hasn’t released any yet.

Being able to see her daughter perform for young people was beautiful, Alsandor said, and she emphasized what the true meaning of Black History Month is.

“Black history is a hidden history, unfortunately, and so many people don’t know their history, so they are just celebrating the words ‘Black history’ but so many people don’t even know what it entails,” she said. “I feel like it is a hidden history that we need to unlock for children, and when they discover what it is, they will find themselves in it.”

Alsandor said for anyone who doesn’t know their history, it is hard for them to “persevere and rise, like in the Maya Angelou poem” the students presented.

“But if you understand history and you understand who you are, then there is nothing that can hold you down,” she said. “I think it is important for kids to actually learn real history. I think there is a lot of power in knowing history.”

Vaughan said Black History Month is a time of reflection.

“It is a time to remember people who look like you, or even people who are different and may have come from really rough backgrounds, and how you can grow into doing something amazing,” she said.

The following is a portion of her song, “Wings of Eagles:”

“I know I am young, I’ve had so little time beneath the sun, and when I look around at what’s been done, I wonder how I made a difference.

I am just a child, but sometimes I can be a little wild, but I am so much more than what you see, I’ve got a lot of fire in me, don’t discount me because I am growing up.

I’ve been broken, words unspoken, don’t ignore me just because of my age, it is not what you think, I can learn to fly on the wings of eagles.”

