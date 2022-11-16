YMCA discussions continue to find community needs

Marilyn Adams and her four sons have lived in College Station the last seven years. Her two youngest children have autism.

“I have a 7-year-old high functioning autistic son, and then I have my 5-year-old who has severe autism, as well as global developmental delay and a sensory processing disorder and he is also non-verbal,” Adams said Wednesday night at College Station City Hall. “As far as [recreational] programs for him, they are very limited.

“Because of his so many disabilities, we don’t really get to participate in all of the activities. We can’t go bowling; we can’t go to baseball games, soccer and so forth. I do know that we have a Pride Assist Baseball Team for children with disabilities and for older children as well, and that is something we are looking into. But as far as other sports and other activities, there really isn’t too much available for him. His specific needs, if things are too loud he can’t really get into it, so we shy away from doing a lot of activities.”

Adams attended the second YMCA discussion meeting to be an advocate for her sons, as well as the many families in Bryan-College Station who have children with disabilities.

Adams is a member of the B-CS Autism Families Facebook group, one of whose founding members, Emmy Anderson, attended the Oct. 11 meeting where members of the community engaged in a discussion with city council members and YMCA organizers about bringing a YMCA to town. Anderson also has children with disabilities and wanted to be an advocate for them.

“We wanted to see programs for them [at the YMCA] where they can have fun and see other children like them and just be a part of the community. … Being a parent of a special needs child is very challenging and it is a lot of demand placed on us as moms and dads, siblings and the kids themselves,” Adams said. “We want to make sure that it is in their minds constantly, that this group has a particular set of needs. We just want to be at the forefront to say ‘Please don’t forget about us.’ Our children are very much a part of this community, they go to schools and centers here, and they definitely deserve to be heard and seen.”

Mayor Karl Mooney started an initiative that has been in the works for the last 12 years to bring a YMCA to Bryan-College Station.

“For a number of years, we have talked about the city of College Station having a recreation center,” he said Wednesday night. “Our neighbors to the north have come up with the Legends Event Center, and they just announced a public-private partnership with the Schulman Group. They are going to be doing something not quite the same as what we are talking about here, but nonetheless Bryan is taking a step forward and I think it is fair time for the city of College Station to do the same.”

Mooney said it was almost 12 years ago when this idea first took hold as he was driving through Burton and decided to visit its local YMCA. He saw they had a pool, gym, daycare and all kinds of family and senior programs. Mooney said at that point he realized a YMCA would be a nice way for all age groups to be engaged in activities in town.

“I have been talking to [College Station School District Superintendent] Mike Martindale, [and] they would love to be able to close down the little pool that they have at the middle school because it has been a problem since the day it was built,” he said. “It kept leaking all the time, and they had to rebuild it basically from scratch, so the school district would love to have a facility.”

Jeff Andresen, Central Texas YMCA president and CEO, was the YMCA representative at the gathering and said the YMCA works to have youth development, healthy living, social responsibility and scholarships in the community.

“The YMCA serves everyone, it doesn’t matter what race you are, what color you are, what your religious preference is, what sex you are, we serve all,” he said. “And you don’t have to be a member; you can just drop in and use the Y.”

Andresen said since they are a nonprofit, they get people to try to commit to five-year pledges and attempt to raise about $300,000.

“Once we have done that at the local level, the association matches those funds and we take that $600,000 pledge plus cash, and we put it into a three-year operating [fund],” he said. “We [utilize] a building or use a lease shared space from another nonprofit or the city, and then we start programs. … Then we start figuring out what the gaps are.”

Councilwoman Linda Harvell was one of the members to suggest Andresen include a slide dedicated to all of the types of programs because people want to know how the YMCA would benefit them.

In response, Andresen said the data is what will be the driving force to determine what specific needs the community has and where, and finding those that are sustainable. He also emphasized that the community needs to express what their needs are through conversations.

Mayor-Elect John Nichols also attended the meeting and emphasized the importance of the city navigating a “gap analysis” to find those specific niches in the community to source its needs.

During a Nov. 10 council meeting, city staff were directed to look into locations for a rec center, its size and features, applicable programming, funding possibilities and if the city or a community partner would manage it.

Mooney is seeking members for the YMCA Founders Group. To sign up, email him at kmooney@cstx.gov or call 764-3541.

For more information about the YMCA, visit ymca.org.