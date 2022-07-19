 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Yancy announces candidacy for College Station City Council, Place 5

Bob Yancy announced on Monday he is running for the College Station City Council Place 5 seat, and said his previous experience has made him feel prepared to run for this position.

“I have successfully termed off the board for the Baylor, Scott & White clinics. I spent nine years on that board with six of them as chairman of the board,” he said Tuesday. “Now that I have termed off I have a significant amount of time on my hands, and I am just looking for ways to give back to the community and stay involved with the city we all love so much.”

Yancy is CEO of MEMdata, and was previously a member of the B-CS Chamber of Commerce and the Better Business Bureau and American Legion. He is a graduate of Texas A&M University and served in the U.S. Air Force.

If elected, Yancy said he would put an emphasis on growing businesses, neighborhood integrity and public safety.

“My business background ensures that I would be a business-friendly city councilman, I would be pro-business. But I also have keen interest in fiscal responsibility, ensuring that we are accountable for the taxes and fees that we collect from citizens. I am very focused on neighborhood integrity,” he said. “Public safety is so important and a primary goal and mission of local government. … I am [also] passionate about cooperation with the cities of Bryan and College Station.”

Filing starts on July 28 and ends by 6 p.m. Aug. 25 for the Single Member District 5 place, which is part of the special election to fill a vacancy.

For information regarding the College Station Council election, call 764-3541 or email tdsmith@cstx.gov.

