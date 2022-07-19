Yancy announces candidacy for College Station City Council, Place 5

Bob Yancy announced on Monday he is running for the College Station City Council Place 5 seat, and said his previous experience has made him feel prepared to run for this position.
“I have successfully termed off the board for the Baylor, Scott & White clinics. I spent nine years on that board with six of them as chairman of the board,” he said Tuesday. “Now that I have termed off I have a significant amount of time on my hands, and I am just looking for ways to give back to the community and stay involved with the city we all love so much.”
Yancy is CEO of MEMdata, and was previously a member of the B-CS Chamber of Commerce and the Better Business Bureau and American Legion. He is a graduate of Texas A&M University and served in the U.S. Air Force.
If elected, Yancy said he would put an emphasis on growing businesses, neighborhood integrity and public safety.
People are also reading…
“My business background ensures that I would be a business-friendly city councilman, I would be pro-business. But I also have keen interest in fiscal responsibility, ensuring that we are accountable for the taxes and fees that we collect from citizens. I am very focused on neighborhood integrity,” he said. “Public safety is so important and a primary goal and mission of local government. … I am [also] passionate about cooperation with the cities of Bryan and College Station.”
Filing starts on July 28 and ends by 6 p.m. Aug. 25 for the Single Member District 5 place, which is part of the special election to fill a vacancy.
For information regarding the College Station Council election, call 764-3541 or email tdsmith@cstx.gov.