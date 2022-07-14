Wright announces candidacy for College Station City Council, Place 2 seat

William Wright announced his candidacy Thursday for the College Station City Council, Place 2 seat, and said growing up in College Station urged him to give back to the city any way he can.

“I grew up in College Station and I have a very strong sense to give back to the community. I am younger than the vast majority of the people on council and I want to be around to shepherd that onto our community into the future as much as I can,” he said Thursday. “A big impact that I could see today is [how] I could be a part of a decision and see how it carries out in 30 years down the line. … It is about now and a generation later.”

Wright was elected to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission in 2021, and previously served on the College Station Historic Preservation Committee, Impact Fee Advisory Committee and the Citizen’s Bond Advisory Committee.

If elected, he plans to address the housing market and dive deeper into areas related to affordable housing.

“Affordable housing is not necessarily going to be affordable anytime soon if ever, but it is really looking into some of the things we have in place and some of the ways we can help people get into housing and make sure those are advertised,” he said. “Really focusing on different ways that people want to live and just trying to move somewhat away from the standard style of housing, I think that will go a long way and help a lot.”

Wright, a graduate of Texas A&M University and College Station Citizen’s Fire Academy, is a production manager for Reynolds & Reynolds and volunteers for the College Station Fire Department’s Community Action Response Team.

The Place 2 position is not term limited and up for election.

Filing starts for council positions July 23 and ends Aug. 22. The general election is Nov. 8.

For more information, visit cstx.gov/departments___city_hall/elections.