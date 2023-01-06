Wreaths Across America Brazos Valley group collect wreaths for late veterans

Petra Rodriguez of Bryan lost her husband, Pablo, an Air Force veteran, in July 2022, and even though she was preparing for the first holiday without him, she received a Christmas miracle when his headstone arrived just in time to be placed with an honorary veteran’s memorial wreath.

Ellen Fuller, the volunteer co-chair for the Wreaths Across America Brazos Valley group, met with the office manager of Restever Memorial Park Cemetery in Bryan, where Pablo’s headstone was set to be delivered but arrived much later than expected.

“It was this Christmas miracle," Fuller recalled. "We always look at the first year of loss after the veteran passes as a crucial one. Petra had put her application in to get a special headstone from the Veteran’s Administration. We always look out for those to see what the status is — even if they don’t have the headstone — we make sure to at least put a wreath at the grave.

“It turned out as we were talking to cemetery [officials] that the UPS guy came and had the headstone. We worked with the cemetery to actually have it placed on the veteran’s grave and then we put a wreath on it. It was one of the first designated Christmas wreaths of the season.”

Wreaths Across America became an official nonprofit organization in 2007, but the efforts to honor veterans with wreaths began in 1992 with 5,000 wreaths placed on gravesites in time for the Christmas season. Fuller said she became a member because after her father died in 2011, she went to visit his gravesite and found someone had placed a wreath in his honor since he was a veteran.

“Some kind strangers who didn’t know Dad and didn’t know our family, and took the time to place a wreath for him to be remembered … that is why I say it is an honor to remember," Fuller said. "Because it makes a difference; that first Christmas that chair is empty. That is what hooked me. We want to let them know that we care about them, especially in that first year of losing a loved one and having to spend those special holidays without them.”

Fuller said she was also thankful to the staff of Restever Cemetery who were also ecstatic when Pablo's headstone arrived on time.

On Friday, Fuller and her many volunteers, including youth from Elevate BCS, collected almost 3,000 wreaths, the most they have had in the Bryan-College Station area. Fuller said the volunteers were eager to help and grateful for the opportunity in the hopes that one day they can expand their efforts to all cemeteries in Bryan-College Station.

“For the first time to have grown from 117 wreaths to over 3,000 and are at four cemeteries, is amazing," Fuller said. "Obviously we don’t have enough to do all of the gravesites, but we are increasing them each year. One hundred percent of the 2,728 veteran graves in the four B-CS cemeteries were remembered with live wreaths, and 278 others at 56 local cemeteries.”

At 3,702 locations nationwide, Wreaths Across America volunteers placed 2.7 million wreaths to remember the service and sacrifice of veterans, Fuller said. She said she will continue to put her efforts forward to make sure every veteran is remembered and honored, especially in the first year of their passing.

“As impressive as those figures are, at WAA Brazos Valley, we also honor their surviving families, one at a time," she said. "We know that the first Christmas, birthday, anniversary or special occasion, without a loved one is tough. Our efforts include grief outreach for the first year of loss.”

To date, over 4,500 veteran graves at 60 Brazos County cemeteries have been identified; and have grown from 117 wreaths for veteran graves in 2015 to 3,006. Fuller said. WAA is offering a wreath match for each $15 sponsorship through Jan. 17.

To become a sponsor or donate, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/20415.