Wreaths Across America announces plan for new Brazos Valley veterans' memorial

In honor of Military Appreciation Month and Armed Forces Day this Saturday, Wreaths Across America recently announced the creation of the Veterans of Brazos Valley Memorial that will be placed at Veterans Field at Bryan City Cemetery.

The memorial will be constructed from granite similar to veterans’ headstones issued by the Department of Veteran Affairs and will be 8 feet long, 2-1/2 feet tall and 10 inches deep, said Ellen Fuller, volunteer co-chair for Wreaths Across America.

Crafted into the memorial will be service medallions that represents each uniformed service: Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marines and Space Force, Fuller said. A quote from former President George H. W. Bush “…stood where duty required (them) to stand” will be inscribed into the memorial, Fuller said.

When Veterans Field was created in 2020, Fuller said it felt like a no-brainer to have a memorial placed at the location. Fuller said members of the veteran community took a lead on the project such as Navy veteran and cemetery sexton Robert Jackson.

“It’s nice you don’t have to go to a national cemetery in Houston or San Antonio or a state veterans cemetery,” Fuller said. “This is convenient. We love the Brazos Valley, it’s a community of service whether or not you wear a uniform or not.”

Land for the memorial and a special plot for service members who were prisoners of war or missing in action was donated to the organization by the City of Bryan, Fuller said.

Watson Signs and Monuments designed the memorial and donated the headstone for the plot that features service members who were prisoners of war or missing in action, Fuller said.

“That’s how it kind of came together and then trying to think of a suitable way to recognize those that are still missing or in harm’s way,” Fuller said.

According to Veteran Administration numbers, there are around 9,500 veterans that call the Brazos Valley home. The memorial dedication will be held Nov. 11 on Veterans Day, Fuller said.

“They come back here and this will be their final resting place,” Fuller said. “We wanted to honor them and to make it convenient for the families. It’s for those surviving family members to know that their loved one, their service and sacrifice is remembered and honored.”

The cost of the memorial is $25,000 installed, and will be funded by tax deductible donations from individuals, businesses and organization in the community, Fuller said. Once the initial cost is met, additional donations will fund granite section markers and benches for Bryan City and Oakwood cemeteries.

“We’re happy to take the lead on that (project),” Fuller said. “We’re collaborating with Brazos Valley Cares ... and we’re collaborating with other veteran service organizations.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.