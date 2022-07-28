 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

94 migrants escape suffocation in truck in Mexico

  • 0

MEXICO CITY — Authorities in Mexico said Thursday that at least 94 migrants had to bash their way out of a suffocating freight trailer abandoned on a highway in the steamy Gulf coast state of Veracruz.

Carlos Enrique Escalante, the head of the state migrant attention office, said migrants had to break holes in the freight container to get out, some apparently through the roof.

Some were injured when they leaped from the roof of the trailer, but their injuries did not include any broken bones and were not considered life-threatening.

Escalante said local residents near the town of Acayucan heard the noise and helped open the freight container.

A much larger number of migrants were believed to have been aboard and fled after escaping.

But the 94 migrants from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador were turned over to immigration authorities.

People are also reading…

The discovery of the trailer Wednesday recalled the tragedy in San Antonio on June 27, when 53 migrants died because they had been left in a sweltering freight truck.

In the southern Mexico state of Chiapas, which borders Guatemala, yet another group of migrants continued demanding temporary visas that would permit them to travel across Mexico. They were still in the town of Huixtla on Thursday after leaving Tapachula earlier this week, saying they can't wait months for slow immigration paperwork in Tapachula.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russia aims new air strikes at Black Sea coastal targets

Russia aims new air strikes at Black Sea coastal targets

Russia has targeted Ukraine’s Black Sea regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv with air strikes, hitting private buildings and port infrastructure. Ukraine’s military said that the Kremlin’s forces used air-launched missiles in Tuesday's attack. In the Odesa region, a number of private buildings in villages on the coast were hit and caught fire, the report said. In the Mykolaiv region, port infrastructure was targeted. Hours after the renewed strikes on the south, a Moscow-installed official in the southern Kherson region said the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions will soon be “liberated” by the Russian forces, just like the Kherson region further east.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic hopeful Tsudoi Miyazaki fatally struck by car while training in France

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert