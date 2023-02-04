Even after 40 years of performing on world stages, classical violin great Midori still feels excited before each performance.

She will bring that excitement to the Brazos Valley when she performs at Rudder Theatre on the Texas A&M campus at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Midori's concert is presented by the Friends of Chamber Music, an organization that continually brings great music to Bryan-College Station, usually at no charge to the public. For Tuesday's special concert, tickets are required. Officially, the concert is sold out, but fans can check with the MSC Box Office at 979-845-1234 to see if any have been made available.

Midori has been one of the most respected violinists in the world for four decades. Her current world tour celebrates those 40 years.

Her Tuesday night program will include:

• Sonata No. 2 for Solo Violin in A minor, BWV 1003 by Johann Sebastian Bach

• Nun komm by Thierry Escaich

• Sonata No. 3 for Solo Violin in C Major, BWV 1005 by Bach

• Passagen by John Zorn

• Violin Partita No. 2 in D minor, BWV 1004 by Bach

In an email interview with The Eagle, Midori said, "The current program, which is a Bach-plus program, is actually one of my anniversary projects, explores the entire set of the six sonatas by Johan Sebastian Bach.

"These are some of the greatest music ever written for my instrument. And inasmuch as I played these pieces for a long time, every time there's a discovery, and I'm also always reminded of how difficult, how it never becomes easier. But they are an amazing set of pieces.

"And, for the program that I am doing in College Station, it's half the cycle. And in each of the half cycles, I am including two contemporary works, two works by living composers, and these are works that have been influenced or inspired by Bach."

Asked for some of her most memorable concert experiences in the past 40 years, Midori said, "Actually, I think I had a wonderful career for decades of performing, and it's difficult to actually pick one or two or even maybe three very memorable.

"I think each concert has a place in my memory that I've played. And as as much as this may sound like a cliché, I love to perform, and I love every second that I'm able to be on stage. The excitement that I feel as I walk out onto the stage, that very first step that I take onto the stage, it just makes me so focused. It also makes me excited. And there's something that actually changes in me as I take my first step, and that wonderful, special feeling is something that's never changed in the last 40 years.

"What I felt back then, I still am able to feel today, is trying a good life, to get this much of the places you visit."

A native of Osaka, Japan, Midori begin studying the violin with her mother, Setsu Goto. She made her professional debut at age 11 when Zubin Mehta invited her to perform with the New York Philharmonic at its annual New Year's Eve concert at Carnegie Hall. Today, she is the Dorothy Richard Starling Chair in Violin Studies at Philadelphia's Curtis Institute of Music as well as a Distinguished Visiting Artist at the Peabody Institute at Johns Hopkins University. In addition, Midori is a United Nations Messenger of Peace.

According to her website, Midori plays the 1734 Guarnerius del Gesù ‘ex-Huberman.’ She uses four bows: two by Dominique Peccatte, one by François Peccatte and one by Paul Siefried.

Midori said the music is more important than the size of the venue. "I'm very much looking forward to coming to Texas and to College Station. And I've never been to the Rudder Theatre obviously, so that when you encounter, for me, I don't necessarily think that bigger venues are more important, or smaller venues are less.

"The music is always there, and my interaction with the music, how I prepare for it and then how I'm able to deliver it to the listeners, to communicate with them. That is what a concert is."

She added, "And a concert isn't made different by the size of the venue or where it is."

Asked by The Eagle if she ever gets tired of touring, Midori said, "It may not be a similar type of a trip that one would take as a tourist. I get to see many different places. I get to see many concert halls. I get to see many dressing rooms. I get to see many hotel rooms.

"And that may seem like so in the way, I'm interested. I still like it. It's not that I'm going to be seen all the tourist sort of spots, and that doesn't bother me.

"Sometimes I get to see old friends. Sometimes I get to hear traditional music of that place, that locality. I get to smell something different. I get to hear different sounds. And it's not about going to famous buildings or famous spots, but in my own way, I still get to enjoy going to different places. And I do like that.

"Getting on and off the airplane, getting in and out of airports. They aren't particularly my favorite parts of touring. The best part of the touring, of course, is the music-making."

Midori is confidant about the future of classical music. "I think that there are many opportunities today for everyone to be exposed to different genres, including classical. And I think especially now after the pandemic, we all have learned quite a bit about how we can utilize technology in particularly platforms such as Zoom, Microsoft teams and such.

"And I think that we can all embrace that knowledge and that awareness and see where we each individually want to go with it."

Music matters to Midori and, she said, the world. "I think music plays a very important role in the world today, various perspectives," she said. "It can be a message. It can be something that actually touches people. It can actually console. It can bring inspiration. It can calm and soothe.

"Music is something that can do so much. It's just incredible the power that it has and that it's so valuable."

The College Station High School String Orchestra, under the direction of Jason Hooper, will perform a 30-minute pre-concert for the arriving audience in the Rudder Complex Exhibit Hall, starting at 6:10 p.m.

Also, College Station artist Dmitri Koustov will display two large oil paintings he completed last year: "Orange Kimono" and "The Kiss." This is the first chance the public has to see them.