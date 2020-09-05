Woman indicted in fatal 2019 wreck

A woman has been indicted in Robertson County and charged with causing the death of a man in a 2019 car collision.
According to Robertson County Sheriff Gerald Yezak, Macy Noel Lawson turned herself in to authorities earlier this week. The indictment released by the 82nd Judicial District of Texas shows that on July 27, a grand jury agreed to charge Lawson with felony manslaughter. The charge is in relation to a Sept. 24, 2019, crash that caused the death of Juan Irineo Rubio. The indictment does not give details of the offense, but states Lawson rear-ended Rubio’s vehicle with her own.
Yezak said that Lawson was released on a personal recognizance bond shortly after turning herself in.
