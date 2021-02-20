With stores cleared and water scarce, donations help many locally

“These donations help people to sustain — to get back on track,” Arrington said. “I think we can make a big difference for people who have been out of work, not because they don’t want to work. They’re just trying to survive, and we’re going to do what we can to help them survive.”

Robertson and Tiffany Thompson, administrator for the Brazos Valley Blessings social media page, said they “want to see more direct engagement” from the area’s elected officials to help their constituents meet basic needs and recover from the storm.

“The biggest thing that our community leaders need to do is be in the community — to get out and meet your residents. If you don’t know what they need, it’s hard to help them,” Robertson said.

Sandra and Raymond Rivera drove up to the Peace Lutheran distribution site just before 1 p.m. Friday and received diapers, food and water. Sandra expressed gratitude and described the donations as a blessing.

“The first three days were really rough,” Raymond Rivera said of the past week. “The lights would go off and on with the rollouts. As soon as we’d start cooking, they’d go off again. It was hard and frustrating, and now a lot of the stores are out of water. I’m glad the cold and snow is over — it’s time for recovery now.”

To connect with relief efforts Saturday at Peace Lutheran, visit the Brazos Valley Blessings Facebook page or call or text 346-400-1442.