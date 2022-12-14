'Who's Holiday' returns to The Theatre Company Thursday through Sunday

What has become an annual holiday favorite returns to The Theatre Company for four performances, starting Thursday.

The company's executive director, Adrienne Dobson, stars in "Who's Holiday" for the fifth time. Performances are at 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Tickets are $25 for preferred seating and $20 for general admission. They are available online at threatrecompany.com or at the box office one hour prior to showtime, should any remain.

"Who's Holiday" is the story of Cindy Lou Who, one of the characters created by the late Dr. Seuss. The adult-only production is wildly funny, but also terribly moving. Cindy Lou spends an evening waiting for guests at her Christmas Eve party by recalling the time she first met the Grinch and the unusual turn of events her life has taken.

The Theatre Company is located behind JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts and McDonald's in Bryan's Tejas Center.