Whoops and hollers surround Aggie Ring Day

The rain did not stop nearly 1,700 Texas A&M Aggies from picking up their rings Friday. While 500 students received their rings a day before, the Clayton W. Williams, Jr. Alumni Center was full of whoops, hollers and hugs Friday afternoon.

A few of those whoops came from the Wilson family. Kaitlin Wilson is a fourth generation Aggie and said Friday was a momentous day for both she and her family.

Wilson has attained the necessary credit hours as a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management major on the pre-law track and is a member of the Class of 2024. She said having an Aggie ring on her finger was surreal.

“I grew up with both of my parents having their rings,” she said. “My older brother is also here and is wearing his ring and so I’m completing my family circle, so it’s just really special.”

Wilson’s mother, Kirstin, was bursting with pride after she placed the ring on her daughter’s finger.

“The tradition continues,” she said. “We all have rings; it’s just a fun day and something special for our family.”

Kirstin is a member of A&M’s Class of 1995. Her husband, Brent, graduated from A&M in 1993, and their son, Cooper, graduated earlier this year. Although she grew up knowing A&M and supporting A&M at sporting events, Kaitlin Wilson said she considered attending another university.

“Ultimately, I just kept coming back to A&M, and that’s kind of what led me to decide to come here, and it’s been an awesome experience ever since,” she said. “I’ve absolutely loved every tradition, every Aggie story I’ve gotten to hear and every time I’ve gotten to share my own.”

Across the room, Alex Fernandez received his Aggie ring with one daughter, Romina, attached to his hip and his other daughter, Regina, holding hands with his wife, Julisa.

Fernandez is scheduled to graduate in 2023 with a Master of Public Service and Administration degree from the Bush School of Government.

“It means a lot and is [going to make] a significant impact for me for my professional line of work in government to get to the higher levels and departments,” Fernandez said. “To get to the higher levels, it always requires a master’s degree in college, so, hopefully, this opens some more doors into my career paths.”

Fernandez currently works as a detective and merchant management coordinator for the city of Buda. After graduation, he aspires to attain a city management position.

As he stood with one daughter in his arms and the other in his wife’s, Fernandez shared what this degree means for his entire family.

“It means a lot because, you know, the sacrifices; I don’t get to spend as much time with them [my wife and daughters] as I’d like to, but I’m hoping that with the culmination of this degree and this hard work I’m able to also be with them more without having to be both a full-time employee and a full-time student,” he said.

Even though he has allotted much of his time to his studies, Fernandez said he hopes this teaches his daughters that they, too, can do anything they set their minds to. When it is their turn to attend college, Fernandez said they will have his experience to lean on.

“If it happens that they have kids at the time, then they’ll know that it can be done,” he said.