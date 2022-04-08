White flags honor Brazos Valley COVID-19 deaths

Volunteers gathered Friday afternoon to decorate the grasslands adjacent to East William J. Bryan Parkway with white flags in honor of the Brazos Valley residents who have died from COVID-19.

The event was orchestrated by the Texas A&M University Health Center for Population Health and Aging’s (CPHA) Community Connect for Health project and held at the Brazos County Health Department. Saturday will feature a memorial from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where members of the community can tie a blue ribbon with an individual’s name to one of the white flags.

Ninfa Peña-Purcell, project manager for Community Connect for Health and research scientist for CPHA, proposed the idea after seeing locations outside of Texas make a statement doing similar things.

“How do you put a face to it? Well you can’t, but the flags can really make an impact," Pena-Purcell said. "When I saw that I thought we needed to do the same thing as a tribute.”

There were 962 flags placed to represent the deceased residents of Brazos, Grimes, Madison, Burleson, Washington, Leon and Robertson counties. The memorial will be displayed until next Friday.

“What is very striking is that we’ve only had 20 reported deaths who are vaccinated compared to the 431 [total] deaths here in Brazos County. That’s very staggering. It really does show how effective vaccination is at preventing death,” said Mary Parrish, Workforce Development Coordinator for the Brazos County Health District.

According to state statistics, there have been 407 deaths in Brazos County while county statistics indicate there are 431 deaths.

Peña-Purcell said their message is to build vaccine confidence knowing the percentage of Texans and county vaccinations are lower than the national average.

“There is concern with vaccine hesitancy and if we can increase competence with showing the statistics like today with the numbers of people that were not vaccinated among those who passed away, that really says a lot,” Peña-Purcell said.

Texas A&M freshman Bethle Mekonnen volunteered Friday and said she was inspired to become a public health major after seeing the important role it’s played during the pandemic. Mekonnen said people have become desensitized to numbers as they continue to see them on the news.

“Having these flags out instead of just a sign with how many people have passed away, really puts into perspective just how the pandemic really affected us, and a more humanistic approach to talking about the victims,” Mekonnen said.

Another Texas A&M senior, Tala Kharbat, said she changed her major to public health after she learned more about it through the impact of COVID-19. Kharbat said she couldn’t visit her family who lived overseas and had extended family that died from the virus.

“Seeing it visually, seeing the surface area it covers and kind of how big this number is helps you realize the impact and just because it didn’t affect you that doesn’t mean that there weren’t other people affected,” Kharbat said.

Texas A&M senior Kiah Green, another public health major, thought it would be a great way to show the effects of COVID-19 and help those who have been affected find a way to heal.

“A lot of people ignore it and try to move on, but events like this kind of show them how much of an effect it has taken on some people and I hope it inspires empathy with others,” Green said.

A free vaccine clinic will be open to the public during the memorial Saturday that will provide the first and second booster shots, Parrish said.

“I think we’re now in a stage where people are moving on and want it behind them, but we still have to remain vigilant and keep it on people’s consciousness and radar,” Peña-Purcell said.

