 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Where you can get a COVID-19 test this week in the Brazos Valley
0 comments

Where you can get a COVID-19 test this week in the Brazos Valley

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
medicine-cabinet-test-20200826

There are important differences between the types of COVID-19 tests.

 Dreamstime/TNS

Here's where to get tested for COVID-19 in Bryan-College Station and the surrounding area:

St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.

Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station.  Walk-up only. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan.  Walk-up only. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Blinn College mobile van, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.

Testing sites on the Texas A&M University campus are restricted to students, staff and faculty members.

Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus in College Station. Enter on the south side of the building. No appointment or insurance required.

  • Tuesday, Mar. 9: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Mar. 10: 7 a.m.  to  4 p.m.
  • Thursday, Mar. 11: 7 a.m. to  4 p.m.
  • Friday, Mar. 12: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rudder testing site, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station. Testing located at the north end of Rudder Fountain. No appointment or insurance required.

  • Tuesday, Mar. 9: 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, Mar. 11: 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Mar. 13: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Zachry Engineering Complex, 125 Spence St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, weather permitting. No appointment or insurance required.

  • Tuesday, Mar. 9: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Thursday, Mar. 11: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St., weather permitting. No appointment or insurance required.

  • Monday, Mar. 8: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Mar. 10: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Friday, Mar. 12: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Saturday, Mar. 13: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Commons testing tent, 725 Mosher Lane, weather permitting. No appointment or insurance required.

  • Wednesday, Mar. 10: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Friday, Mar. 12: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

A.P. Beutel testing tent, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station. Appointment required. tamus.curativeinc.com.

Health Science Center, 8441 Riverside Parkway in Bryan. Appointment required. tamus.curativeinc.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meghan reveals she had suicidal thoughts

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bryan woman faces money laundering charge
Local News

Bryan woman faces money laundering charge

 Police said one suitcase contained about $400 in $20 bills in an exterior compartment, and a second suitcase had a vacuum-sealed bag that contained clothes with large amounts of cash folded up inside the shirts. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert