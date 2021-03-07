Where you can get a COVID-19 test this week in the Brazos Valley

Here's where to get tested for COVID-19 in Bryan-College Station and the surrounding area:
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. Walk-up only. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan. Walk-up only. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Blinn College mobile van, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Testing sites on the Texas A&M University campus are restricted to students, staff and faculty members.
Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus in College Station. Enter on the south side of the building. No appointment or insurance required.
- Tuesday, Mar. 9: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Wednesday, Mar. 10: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Thursday, Mar. 11: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Friday, Mar. 12: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Rudder testing site, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station. Testing located at the north end of Rudder Fountain. No appointment or insurance required.
- Tuesday, Mar. 9: 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Mar. 11: 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Mar. 13: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Zachry Engineering Complex, 125 Spence St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, weather permitting. No appointment or insurance required.
- Tuesday, Mar. 9: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Thursday, Mar. 11: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St., weather permitting. No appointment or insurance required.
- Monday, Mar. 8: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Wednesday, Mar. 10: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Friday, Mar. 12: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Saturday, Mar. 13: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Commons testing tent, 725 Mosher Lane, weather permitting. No appointment or insurance required.
- Wednesday, Mar. 10: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Friday, Mar. 12: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
A.P. Beutel testing tent, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station. Appointment required. tamus.curativeinc.com.
Health Science Center, 8441 Riverside Parkway in Bryan. Appointment required. tamus.curativeinc.com.