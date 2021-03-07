Where you can get a COVID-19 test this week in the Brazos Valley

Here's where to get tested for COVID-19 in Bryan-College Station and the surrounding area:

St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.

Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. Walk-up only. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan. Walk-up only. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Blinn College mobile van, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.

Testing sites on the Texas A&M University campus are restricted to students, staff and faculty members.

Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus in College Station. Enter on the south side of the building. No appointment or insurance required.

Tuesday, Mar. 9: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Mar. 10: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Mar. 11: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, Mar. 12: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.